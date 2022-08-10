Swimming ban at Conham River Park in Bristol to be debated
- Published
A petition to overturn a swimming ban at a popular beauty spot is set to be debated by Bristol City Council.
More than 4,000 people have signed a petition backing calls to grant Conham River Park specialist bathing water status.
Supporters had been required to attract 3,500 signatures in order for the issue to be debated by the council.
Last month, the council said it could not support the campaigners' request as a bylaw prohibited swimming there.
Bristol City Council has also said there is a right to navigation along the stretch of the River Avon, meaning that swimming would carry a "significant risk" from boats.
The petition is calling for the council to support community group Conham Bathing's efforts to clean up the river and amend the by-law, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS),
Conham Bathing's Rebecca Blease launched the e-petition on 4 July, asking for "designated bathing water status" which would see the river monitored for harmful bacteria and improvement measures put in place if it was found to be of poor quality.
However, the group needs the council's permission to submit an application for the status, as it is the landowner of the site.
Ms Blease said: "Conham River Park has been a popular swimming spot for years, and even more so since the pandemic.
"It's a real treasure of Bristol to be able to swim surrounded by trees and birds so near to an urban area, so it's no wonder that it's particularly cherished by the swimming community."
The petition will be discussed during a full council meeting with a formal response required afterwards by mayor Marvin Rees or a member of the cabinet.