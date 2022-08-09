Bradley Stoke: Nature reserve sexual assault investigated

Bradley Stoke
Police cordoned off the area for investigation

A woman was sexually assaulted whilst out on a walk in parkland, prompting a police investigation.

Officers said the incident took place in the Three Brooks Nature Reserve in Bradley Stoke in Bristol at around 20:30 BST on Thursday.

Neighbourhood police said they will carry out additional reassurance patrols as a result of the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone with information to come forward.

The incident took place in the Three Brooks Nature Reserve

