Bradley Stoke: Nature reserve sexual assault investigated
A woman was sexually assaulted whilst out on a walk in parkland, prompting a police investigation.
Officers said the incident took place in the Three Brooks Nature Reserve in Bradley Stoke in Bristol at around 20:30 BST on Thursday.
Neighbourhood police said they will carry out additional reassurance patrols as a result of the incident.
Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone with information to come forward.
