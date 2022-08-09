Witness appeal after woman spiked in Bristol nightclub
- Published
CCTV images have been released as part of an investigation into how a woman was spiked at a city nightclub.
It happened at the Lizard Lounge in Queens Road, Bristol, on Friday 13 May at about 02:40 BST while she was out with her friends.
Avon and Somerset Police said the men in the CCTV footage had information "we believe will aid our investigation".
The woman was treated in hospital and anyone with information about the men pictured should call police on 101.
