Police issue CCTV appeal after serious assault in Bristol
- Published
Police have released CCTV of two men they want to identify in connection with a serious assault.
Avon and Somerset Police said the assault took place in the North Street area of Stokes Croft at about 01: 00 BST on Friday, 6 May.
A 21-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and a 21-year-old woman was slapped in the face, causing bruising.
The men in the footage are described as black, of slim build and both aged in their twenties.
One man is wearing a dark-coloured jacket over a white t-shirt, dark-coloured trousers and white and black trainers and carrying a small bag.
The second man is wearing a light-coloured jumper and white trainers.
Anyone who may be able to help identify the men is being asked to call 101.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk