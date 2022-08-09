Convicted murderer Terry Game returned to custody
A man who absconded from prison has been arrested.
Terry Game, 50, was wanted after being released from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence, and failing to return.
Avon and Somerset Police, who had issued appeals to find out where he might be, said he handed himself into a police station in Cambridgeshire on Monday and is now in custody.
Game was jailed in 2006 after being convicted of murder.
