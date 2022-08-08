Wildfire warnings as another blaze starts in the West
Fire services across the west are battling to get a number of fires under control as temperatures soar.
Avon Fire said crews are currently responding to an incident on Hall Lane, Horton near Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire.
They said a combine harvester and surrounding field are "well alight".
Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Avon Fire Services have also tackled blazes over the weekend with thousands of square meters of farm land destroyed.
It is understood burning crops have caught light during harvesting.
Analysis by BBC West forecaster Ian Fergusson
Given the exceptionally dry conditions experienced throughout this summer so-far, the risk of wildfires has been significantly elevated and this week sees the threat rise even higher.
There's no chance of rain until possibly Sunday, when showers or thunderstorms may spread from the south - but that's by no means certain at present.
What is certain is a week of heatwave conditions, combined with tinder-dry environments, will further exacerbate the potential for wildfires.
In these circumstances, great care is needed by folk outdoors: activities such as woodland or parkland barbecues; or the reckless disposal of cigarettes, could quite literally spark a major incident threatening natural and man-made environments alike.
On Saturday, acres of farmland near Stonehenge caught fire.
Wiltshire crews also responded to a fire in Pewsey on Sunday while fire officers in Gloucestershire attended a fire in Didmarton on Sunday with crews working into the early hours.
Meanwhile, steam trains will not run on the West Somerset Railway this week, due to the current fire risk, the charity which runs the heritage line has announced.
It said the decision would be reviewed on 12 August.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was having to respond to "a large number of field fires" during the current spell of hot, dry weather.
"During harvest, farmers work long, hard hours & it's easy to let chaff/dust build up in the machines, which can then catch fire if parts overheat," it said in a Tweet.
A blaze on the Downs in Bristol was started by a disposable barbeque on Sunday.
Following the fire, the MP for Bristol West, Darren Jones, has pleaded with people not to use them on The Downs in the city.
Firefighters had to put out a small blaze that ignited close to the Sea Walls viewing point on Sunday.
"Given how dry the grass is at the moment, it could have been a lot worse than it was," the Labour MP said in a Facebook post.
"We could also do with not having to use water unnecessarily at the moment."
