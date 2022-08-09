Bristol schools may ban 'harmful' exclusions
Schools in Bristol could soon face a new rule banning exclusions due to concerns they are harming young people.
The city's youth mayors are urging schools to stop excluding students, with reports of black students being more likely to be taken out of school.
Marvin Rees, Bristol mayor, backed the zero-exclusions policy as the issue was "very close" to him.
A similar policy was introduced in Southwark, London after its' anti-racism roadmap highlighted the issue.
'Educational limbo'
During a Bristol City Council cabinet meeting, on Tuesday, August 2, Mr Rees explained his interest in a new plan, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's very close to me because I had a member of my family excluded from school and thrown into educational limbo, and there was nobody to help him," he said.
"It was only because of the brothers and sisters around that we were able to rally around him.
"We need to find a way of supporting schools, but we need to find a way of making sure the education system is a home to every child within the city as well."
'Overactive discipline'
Anika Mistry and Jeremiah Dom-Ogbonna, Bristol's youth mayors, urged schools to offer support instead of "overactive discipline".
They added that banning exclusions would mean fewer young people "going down the wrong path".
They said: "Often the decision for an exclusion isn't justifiable, and concerns have been raised about the link between exclusions and race, where institutional racism could be a factor.
"We want young people to be appreciated and feel that they have support when they need it rather than becoming isolated."
