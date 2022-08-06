Adventure Cinema event in Bristol cancelled due to 'safety concerns'
An outdoor cinema event has been cancelled over safety concerns.
More than 2,500 people had tickets for the Adventure cinema on the Clifton Downs in Bristol this weekend.
In a statement organisers said due to an ongoing safety concern around the perimeter of the arena they have had to cancel. All tickets are being refunded in full.
People have been voicing their disappointment on the organisation's Facebook page.
Celebrating Elton John's 75th birthday year, the cinema was due to bring viewers a special screening of Rocketman.
It also shows films such as Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction and classics like Dirty Dancing.
In a statement Adventure Cinema said: "Due to an ongoing external safety concern around the perimeter of our event arena at Clifton Downs, we have unfortunately been forced to cancel the remainder of our Bristol shows this weekend, with immediate effect.
"The safety of our customers and staff is of the highest priority to us and the situation leaves us with no option but to cancel all shows to assure everyone involved is kept safe.
"We are very sorry to have to cancel. This is a safety issue outside of our event area and nothing to do with our event."
