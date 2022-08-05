Convicted murderer fails to return to Leyhill prison
Police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down a convicted murderer.
Terry Game, 50, left Leyhill Prison in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence on Thursday morning and has not returned.
Avon and Somerset Police said he has breached the conditions of his licence and is now being sought by them.
He was jailed after being convicted of murder in 2006.
Police have described him as white, of large build and with black hair that is possibly in a ponytail.
He has a beard, lip and nose piercings and was wearing glasses, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black T-shirt and black trainers when he left Leyhill.
Anyone who sees Game, who has links to Hackney in East London, is advised not to approach him but call 999 quoting reference 5222186835.
