Man arrested after Castle Park stabbing in Bristol

A police cordon at a crime scene
A cordon is in place around parts of Castle Park in Bristol

A man has been arrested after another was stabbed in a park.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to out to Castle Park, in Bristol, around 22.00 BST on Wednesday, following reports of a confrontation involving "a number of people".

Officers who attended the scene found a man had been stabbed and he was then taken to hospital. He has now been discharged.

The constabulary has arrested a 35-year-old man, who remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing in the area and a scene is currently in place."

