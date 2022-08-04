Claire Holland: Man charged with murder of missing woman
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who went missing 10 years ago.
Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre.
Darren Osment, 40 of Chessel Drive, Patchway, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged on Wednesday.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
Det Supt Gary Haskins, head of the major crime investigation team, said: "We have updated Claire's family now that a man has been charged with her murder."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.