Wiltshire Police respond to "suspicious item" at Salisbury courts

Salisbury Law CourtsGoogle
Specially trained officers are at Salisbury Law Courts

A court house has been cordoned off by police after reports of a "suspicious item".

Wiltshire Police are currently at Salisbury Law Courts, in Wilton Road, Salisbury, with specially trained personnel at the scene.

Officers closed Wilton Road both ways at around 08:00 BST.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "Please seek alternative routes to avoid delays and we will provide an update as the situations develops."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics