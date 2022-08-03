Wiltshire Police respond to "suspicious item" at Salisbury courts
A court house has been cordoned off by police after reports of a "suspicious item".
Wiltshire Police are currently at Salisbury Law Courts, in Wilton Road, Salisbury, with specially trained personnel at the scene.
Officers closed Wilton Road both ways at around 08:00 BST.
A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "Please seek alternative routes to avoid delays and we will provide an update as the situations develops."
