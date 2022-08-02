Bristol students win competition to design digital portal
A team of product design students has won a competition to design a digital portal that allows people to see into other cities across the world.
Four students from the University of the West of England (UWE), in Bristol, designed an "always on" video conferencing window in a competition.
The portal was first trialled last year, connecting Lithuania and Poland.
"It really excites me that my design might just become a reality in Bristol," said student, Joe Courtney.
The competition was run by Video Window and Portal Unity Network.
Video Window, makers of the world's first portal technology, have been uniting people in Vilnius, in Lithiuania and Lublin, in Poland, since they installed portals there last year.
They are now looking to make Bristol the next city for this project aimed at "unifying people in uncertain times".
"We were asked to consider and design creative technical solutions and a visual identity which reflects the city's culture," said Mr Courtney.
"Working with a real-life client like Video Window gave me and the team an exciting peek into the industry."
The winning team also included Jonathon Francis, Luke Harris and Oliver Newey.
The portal would be featured in Bristol's city centre and include a huge circular screen connected to another city so that people would have an insight into what's going on in a distant world.
The project is being directed by Video Window, a video conferencing portal platform creator.
Daryl Hutchings, CEO, said he was "inspired" by the group's work.
"Bringing this to Bristol would be a fantastic way to show of such a vibrant city," he said.
"We want to remove frustration and improve human connection, we are proud to power the portal and want to see it in our home city."
The winning group have been awarded a free trip to Lithuania, to meet the Portal Unity Network designing team and to share their ideas for Bristol's Portal.
"It has been a really great project to have been involved in and definitely the most interesting part of university so far," added Mr Courtney.
"Working together as a team drove us towards success and created some strong friendships."
Video Window are now looking to secure funding for the project so that the students' designs can become a reality.