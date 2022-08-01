'Magnificent' Lionesses honoured with GWR train tribute
A train provider has honoured the "magnificent" win by the Lionesses, with a tribute on the side of a train.
It comes after England's 2-1 win over Germany in the European final.
Great Western Railway's human resources director Ruth Busby said the Lionesses are "truly worthy of recognition for bringing football home in such brilliant style".
Previous GWR tributes include civil rights pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson OBE and Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Ms Busby, who watched the match with family, said she was "overjoyed" by the result.
The train was at London Paddington station early on Monday and will be at Bristol Temple Meads at lunchtime.
"The Lionesses have captured the hearts of the nation with their performances over the past month [and] I'm delighted we are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph on one of our Intercity Express Trains.
"We at GWR have a long and proud history of celebrating Great Westerners, past and present heroes from across our network and the Lionesses are truly worthy of recognition for bringing football home in such brilliant style."
In June, GWR added the official Platinum Jubilee Emblem to the side of its Queen Elizabeth II train as part of the celebrations to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.
Other Great Westerners to have been recognised include World War II codebreaker Alan Turing OBE and Bristol civil rights pioneer Dr Paul Stephenson OBE.
Covid-19 fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, and Welsh sporting legends Sir Gareth Edwards and John Charles have also received train tributes.
