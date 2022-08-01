The Bascule Bridge in Redcliffe is undergoing repairs
- Published
A bridge has been closed to all traffic and pedestrians whilst it undergoes repair work.
The Bascule Bridge in Redcliffe is being kept in an upright position whilst the machinery that opens and closes the bridge is repaired.
Diversions are currently in place via Bristol Bridge. Restrictions to drivers that would normally result in fines have been temporarily lifted.
The work is expected to take at least 10 weeks to complete.
The refurbishment is expected to cost about £2.85m, according to Bristol City Council.
During the refurbishment, important structural, mechanical and electrical repairs will be carried out, to allow the bridge to open properly and let larger boats through.
The work will also protect the structural integrity of the bridge, which will reduce the need for more repairs in the future.
Repair work started on the bridge in January 2021.
The contractor went into administration before the job was complete, forcing the work to be paused.
A new contractor is carrying out the work and is expected to be finished in early 2023.
Bristol City Council has published diversion maps for traffic, public transport and pedestrians so people can check before they travel.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk