Cost of living: rising energy costs may force Bristol school to close pool
- Published
A primary school may have to close its swimming pool due to an increase in energy costs if no financial support can be found.
Parson Street Primary School in Bristol said it is concerned about the pool becoming "financially unviable" amid rising energy and maintenance costs.
It has appealed for sponsorship in order to continue offering swimming lessons to pupils.
Teacher Erica Tindall said it would be a "tragedy" if the pool had to close.
PE leader Ms Tindall has worked at the Bedminster school for 17 years and said that swimming lessons were once available to all year groups.
That has now been reduced to only years one and three, but without funding the school may not be able to continue the lessons at all in September.
"It's pushing it to even be able to offer it to one year group," said Ms Tindall.
"It's all very unpredictable with rising energy costs. We have talked about that we might have to close the pool if it becomes financially unviable to keep it open and that would be a tragedy.
"We are really struggling to keep the pool running," she added.
The school hires out the pool to the community and other businesses, such as toddler groups, to help with the running costs.
It was also able to save money as a teaching assistant on the staff was a qualified swimming teacher, but they have now left, so any financial help would help fund a new new coach too.
It is looking to raise about £3,200 which would allow years one and three to continue their lessons for the next school year.
"We are really lucky to have a pool and it's been a massive part of the school community.
"We have a lot of children in our community who just don't swim and have never been to a pool before so it would be a real shame to lose it," added Ms Tindall.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk