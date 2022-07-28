Bristol Drag queen children's story hour disrupted by protests

Protestors outside a library
Police officers were called to keep the two sides of the protest apart

An event where a drag queen was due to read to children in Bristol has been postponed after protests outside.

The event at Henleaze Library, Bristol, went ahead without the host and a librarian read to children instead.

Bristol City Council said the protesters "needed lessons in tolerance and difference," and said it would not tolerate discrimination.

A similar event in Reading was disrupted by the same protesters yesterday.

Protesters claim the event is inappropriate for children

