Portishead to Bristol line gets extra £15.5m funding
- Published
An additional £15.5m in government funding has been committed towards the opening of a rail line.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced the money for the Portishead to Bristol route.
Reopening the track is part of the MetroWest Phase 1 project covering Bristol and the surrounding area.
Last month concern was raised over the future of the line, which has been closed to passengers since 1964, due to funding issues.
The DfT money is in addition to £10m committed towards the project by North Somerset Council at its main July meeting.
The West of England Combined Authority (Weca) will meet for an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss contributing a further £10m to the scheme, which would see the line reopen in 2024.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris said: "If on Friday we can get agreement from the other council leaders it will be full steam ahead.
"We have been talking about reopening the railway for far too long. Now we need to get on and deliver it."
'Potential to transform'
Projected costs for the scheme had risen to £152m earlier this year, creating a shortfall of £35.5m.
North Somerset Council leader and executive member for major projects Steve Bridger said: "This is more good news for Portishead, Pill and the region.
"As part of MetroWest Phase 1, Portishead rail is one of our key schemes with the potential to transform the area through greener travel, access to jobs and sustainable economic growth."
"I am thrilled that our commitment and determination is paying dividends and has brought the rail line a step closer to becoming a reality for our residents."
The additional funding will be subject to DfT approval of the scheme's full business case.
The MetroWest project also includes a new train station at Pill, and upgraded train services on the Severn Beach line and improvements between Bath Spa and Bristol Temple Meads.
