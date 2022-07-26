Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Shuttle buses cancelled amid driver shortage
- Published
Shuttle buses will not be available during Bristol's annual Balloon Fiesta due to a national shortage of drivers.
First Bus, which normally runs the service between the city centre and Ashton Court, linked its loss of drivers to Covid, Brexit and strikes.
Fiesta operations director Ben Hardy said viable alternatives to the shuttle bus service "have been exhausted".
Organisers are advising visitors to "plan ahead" and either walk, drive or cycle from the city centre instead.
"Having tried to find a workable solution in partnership with all the main operators in the area, the lack of bus drivers means that we are unable to provide this travel option," he said.
"We realise this will be difficult news for many who rely on the service," added Mr Hardy.
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is one of the biggest events of its kind in Europe and will be returning for the first time in three years since the start of the pandemic.
A spokesperson for First West of England said: "The Balloon Fiesta requires a significant number of buses and, with current driver numbers still low, we simply cannot divert resources from our regular services.
"We have a duty to our regular passengers to focus all available resources on our core services."
Organisers have suggested alternative transport options including a 40-minute walk from the city centre to Ashton Court, or cycling along dedicated routes.
They said local bus services with increased capacity would drop visitors off in the area, leaving them with a ten-minute walk to the site.
Mr Hardy added that lower-priced car parking would be available for those booking in advance, until 31 July, "to enable those who would like to use a car to do so at the cheaper rate".
"The roads around the fiesta site are strictly no parking to reduce the impact on local residents and to allow emergency vehicle access, so we urge visitors to book car parking in advance," Mr Hardy added.
The event will be held between 11-14 August.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk