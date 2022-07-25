Tributes paid to life-long Bristol City fan Stoney Garnett
Tributes have been paid to a "popular" and "well-known" Bristol City FC fan and stand-up comedian.
Stoney Garnett was a familiar sight in the south of the city and ran for mayor of Bristol twice in 2012 and 2016.
Bristol City's official Twitter account confirmed that he had passed away and wrote: "Rest in Peace Stoney Garnett."
Mr Garnett was often spotted around Ashton Gate due to his dress sense, sporting a big red trilby hat and feather.
Rest in Peace Stoney Garnett. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mCQ2dt8pcO— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 24, 2022
The Robins' former players association also paid tribute on Twitter and wrote: "Very sad to hear the passing of Stoney Garnett.
"A massive City fan who was always popular with the players. Condolences to the Garnett family."
Running for mayor as an independent candidate Mr Garnett said in his manifesto he had lived in Bristol all his life and "knew what Bristolian people need in Bristol".
Current Bristol mayor Marvin Rees also paid tribute to him saying he was a "real character and absolute gent".
RIP Stoney Garnett – thinking of his family and friends, including everyone who knew him at Ashton Gate and across south Bristol— Marvin Rees (@MarvinJRees) July 24, 2022
Stoney was a real character and an absolute gent, as I found when running alongside him for Mayor https://t.co/MmGON1nZ8x
