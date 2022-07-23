Bristol dog owner warns of River Frome algae poisoning risk
- Published
A dog owner has warned others to be careful after her retriever was poisoned by blue-green algae.
Hayley Fox's golden retriever Bear became ill after going in the water at Vassalls Park in Fishponds, Bristol, on 5 July.
"I thought it was heatstroke, so I put him in the shower but he was shaking and tremoring so I took him straight to the vets," said Ms Fox.
Bear has made a full recovery after treatment.
Blue-green algae is a term used to describe a group of cyanobacteria.
They often bloom in lakes and ponds during hot weather, and can be fatal to dogs.
The bacteria produces toxins which stops the liver from functioning.
In some cases, symptoms can appear just 15 minutes after drinking contaminated water.
Ms Fox, from Kingswood in South Gloucestershire, said it was the first time she had encountered the problem at the park which she has visited for the past six years.
"I know people would ask me why I'd let my dog in the water but you can never always see the algae.
"Bear loves the water, and he loves walking in it and swimming in it," said Ms Fox.
A warning she put on Facebook about the water has been shared 2,500 times.
Bristol vet Dr James Greenwood said it is not always obvious when algae is present.
"Because its so sporadic we get these areas that get cordoned off, but it's often a case of reacting than being proactive because it is very hard to spot.
"You can see the algae because it looks like a swirling paint on the top of the water.
"If you poke the water with a stick and the stick comes out looking like its been in paint, then avoid the water," he said.
