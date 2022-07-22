Fuel prices protester to face no further action
- Published
A man charged in relation to 'go-slow' fuel protests on the M4 has walked free from court.
Steven Stokes, 36, from Bristol was charged on suspicion of organising a public procession and knowingly failing to comply with a legal notice.
Magistrates in Newport withdrew this charge, and considered a lesser charge of participating in the procession.
The magistrates granted an absolute discharge to this offence, meaning no further action will be taken.
The protest, in response to rising fuel prices, involved causing a gridlock on the M4 on 4 July by deliberately driving slowly.
In total, 12 people were arrested Two were cautioned and nine released under investigation.
