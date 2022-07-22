Man suffers serious head injury falling from car in Bristol
A man in his 30s has been seriously hurt falling from a car.
Officers were called to the Shell garage, in Arnos Vale, Bristol, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday, amid reports a man had been badly injured.
The man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and a 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Avon and Somerset Police.
