Bristol-made films selected for Unesco film festival
- Published
A city is celebrating its filmmaking talent after being selected for a special film festival.
Three Bristol-made films will be shown in Brazil alongside others at the UNESCO Cities of Film Festival.
Aardman's Shaun The Sheep, a collection of films called Bristol 17 and Pickney, a film by Bristol writer and director Michael Jenkins will be shown.
Mr Jenkins said he was "excited" for Bristol's creative talent to be seen by the world and proud to be part of it.
Launched in 2004, UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a worldwide group of cities working together towards a common mission for cultural diversity and sustainable urban development.
Bristol was designated as a UNESCO City of Film in 2017.
Bristol City of Film said: "The three films showcase some of the best of Bristol filmmaking, as well as local Bristol heroes doing ground-breaking work to make Bristol a more sustainable city."
Pickney is described as a coming-of-age story about a young British-born boy called Leon who connects with his Jamaican roots in a difficult and magical journey.
The short film has been showcased in more than nine festivals.
Mr Jenkins said the 15 minute film had been well received in America and Jamaica and he hoped Brazilians would also be able to identify with the main character and the struggles he faced.
"There is so much creativity in Bristol and I'm just one person that has been selected for this festival," he said.
"I'm glad that UNESCO can see that in the city. I'm very proud.
"Bristol has such a deep history of film and television I think the UNESCO title is really good for the city.
"Especially for me as a filmmaker being able to say that I'm making films in a city like Bristol is great and encourages more people in the city to see film as an career option, as something you can do in Bristol.
"There are not many cities in the UK like that. It is unique."
My Octopus Teacher won an Oscar and a Bafta in the 2021 awards season for the Bristol based-co-director James Reed who told Cities of Film there was "no other film-making community like" Bristol in the world, "with so many people and companies here making films about the natural world".
Aardman's Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas has also been selected by UNESCO City of Film Festival 2022.
Aardman's managing director Sean Clarke said: "The film is a comedy "llama drama", full of fun and frolics and has entertained families all over the world.
"It is a testament to the huge creative talent based at the Aardman studios in Bristol."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk