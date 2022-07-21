Bristol Zoo: 'Wilder' the giant gorilla unveiled
A giant gorilla sculpture has been unveiled as part of the closing celebrations at the world's fifth-oldest zoo.
"Wilder" the gorilla has appeared on the main lawn of Bristol Zoo Gardens as part of its summer of events.
The specially-commissioned wooden sculpture is more than seven metres (23ft) tall.
The closing celebrations will run until the zoo moves to its new home in September.
Made from sustainable wood, the sculpture has been created from 180 sqm of local yew, cedar, pine and oak, donated by Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire.
Bakehouse Factory, a Bristol theatrical events company, is behind the sculpture and is also managing the events programme.
"Sitting tall on the main lawn, 'Wilder' will delight visitors with surprise movements throughout the day as she 'eats' lettuce, sprays unsuspecting guests with water and reveals her baby 'Monty-Alan'," said Dan McGavin, design director.
The baby gorilla's name was inspired by a national park in Equatorial Guinea where the Bristol Zoological Society works to protect western lowland gorillas in the wild.
Other activities in the final celebrations include an interactive theatrical experience called 'Into The Wild', written especially for the zoo's final summer.
"It's great to be involved in a project that people appreciate, and everyone in my team is really proud of it," added Mr McGavin.
Some species from Bristol Zoo are being moved to other zoos, while others will go to its new main home at Wild Place in South Gloucestershire.
It is proposed the current 12-acre site in Clifton will be made accessible to the public for free, and much of the gardens will remain unchanged.
