Homeless mother moved hotels five times in six weeks by council
A mother of two children placed in emergency accommodation has criticised Bristol City Council for moving her between hotels five times.
Amanda Wall was evicted from her flat six weeks ago.
"I can't explain how frustrating and demoralising it is. My dignity is through the floor with people knowing you're the homeless people in the hotel," she said.
Bristol City Council has apologised for Ms Wall's experience.
She said she was initially told she would be in a hotel for no longer than a week.
Her housing officer thought it would be two years before she was able to find a permanent home.
There are currently 18 households living in hotels in Bristol because of a shortage of emergency housing.
"My officer is great, but they can only work with what they're given from the accommodation team.
"This week alone, I was moved for two days to a completely different hotel, and my kids had a meltdown.
"I've no idea why we were moved, because there was a room free in the hotel we were at before," she said.
'Heart-breaking and avoidable'
During her time in hotels, she has encountered other people in a similar situation to her.
"There's a disabled man with one leg who has been placed on the second and third floor.
"I know there's lifts but it's tiring. Other families don't speak English and they're being moved around at short notice with me.
"It's heart-breaking, and it's avoidable," she said.
Tom Renhard, the cabinet member for housing at Bristol City Council said: "It's clear there have been things that have gone wrong.
"We're sorry Amanda has had a poor experience, and want to make sure it won't happen again."
