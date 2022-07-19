Bristol gig-goer Big Jeff Johns recovering well after fire
- Published
A prolific Bristol gig-goer who was seriously injured in a fire at his home is recovering well in hospital, his parents have said.
Jeff Johns, known as Big Jeff, is being treated at a specialist burns unit in Swansea after a fire broke out at his home in Bristol in June.
His parents said he was "doing well" and was now able to eat.
"He's receiving lots of physio to assist with getting him back on his feet and mobile again," they added.
'All the love'
Mr Johns, who is well-known for attending music gigs in Bristol and for his art exhibitions, is continuing his recovery at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
"Jeff would like to pass on his appreciation to all the staff in the burns unit, he's told us he couldn't be better looked after," his parents and art manager Lee Dodds said in a statement.
Mr Johns posted a message on Facebook to thank people for their support.
"Thanks for all the love and everything, looking forward to getting back to being with you guys with spirit and determination. I can't wait to see you guys," he wrote.
