UK Heatwave: The West braces for more high temperatures
The West is itself bracing for high temperatures as UK heatwave continues into a second day.
Bristol had its hottest day on record as temperatures reached 35.3C on Monday, the previous record being 34.7C.
The city is predicted to get temperatures of up to 34c today.
Somerset Council said they were starting bin collections early on Tuesday morning due to the continuing heat.
Great Western Railway (GWR) has issues advised people to only travel if "absolutely necessary" due to the extreme red weather warning".
The rail operator also announced on Twitter that it is operating a revised timetable and trains are expected to be extremely busy so people should check before travelling.
In some central and eastern parts of England a red heat warning remains in place with highs of more than 40c expected.
Scientists say even the fittest people can suffer from heat exhaustion in the current temperatures.
Climate scientist at the University of Bristol Cabot Institute for the Environment, Dr Wright said: "Everyone is at risk and we do need to be aware and take precautions and definitely not view these as normal summer days or something to go out and have fun in."
