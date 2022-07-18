West employers change plans with some halting work in heat
As the UK looks set to experience its hottest day since record's began some employees were forced to stop work.
Many builders and farmers started work early before temperatures rose too high but one solar panel company said that with the panels expected to reach 70C it was too dangerous to work.
"We're not installing today. Our boys would get burnt," Jeannie Meyer, from Ecocetera Solar Power, said.
It is the first time the Met Office has issued a red warning for heat.
'Climate crisis'
Ms Meyer said the solar panels on the roof of a new build in Yate near Bristol were already 58C by 10:30 BST.
"It's too dangerous. That's burning you," she said.
"We have a full order book for the rest if the year.
"A lot of people wanting to install solar panels, trying to get their energy bills down, very aware of climate crisis, so we could do without a day off, but we'll try and enjoy it."
There is currently no law in the UK or Ireland that states any given temperature is too hot or too cold to work in.
Workplaces should ideally be at least 16C - or 13C if the job is mostly physical - according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
Many businesses have changed their plans to look after their staff.
Refuse workers across the West started as early as 05:30 to complete their rounds in the cooler temperatures.
Somerset councillor Sarah Dyke, chair of Somerset Waste Board, said: "The crews do a great job, but it's going to be tough going at the start of the week.
"We're seeing lots of examples of crews being given cold drinks and ice lollies on their rounds. That's a very kind gesture that really helps and is hugely appreciated."
Bath and North East Somerset also reminded residents about earlier waste and recycling collections, and highways teams started earlier than usual at 07:00.
Manda Rigby, cabinet member for Transport, said: "Our waste and recycling crews are out earlier than usual and our highways teams working on roads are also making an earlier start to make the most of the cooler mornings."
Farmers across the West have been using their winter sheds to keep cattle out of the sun in the middle of the day.
Strawberry farmer Chris Seager, owner of Seagers Strawberries in the Cheddar Valley, had to pause fruit picking because of the high temperatures.
He said temperatures reached 48 degrees Celsius under cover but that was far too hot to work in, causing an enforced break on the family-run farm.
