Heatwave: Venues offering 'safe spaces' for people to escape the heat
- Published
Organisations and venues across the West have been helping those most affected by the heatwave to find shade.
A charity in Bristol, Baggator, have launched "mutual shade", a project that allows people in high rise flats to book shaded garden space.
Whilst churches in Bristol, Wiltshire, Somerset and Gloucestershire have been offering space for the vulnerable.
It is one of the hottest days ever recorded with temperatures set to reach up to 38C (100F) in the region.
Baggator, a youth and community charity in Easton, have opened their garden space to the public, through free bookable two hour slots.
Stuart Phelps, a trustee, said he hopes that the "mutual shade" project might become a wider scheme across the country.
"Families in high rise flats are being trapped in roasting heats and we thought why not offer some shade, a space to cool down and chill out," said Mr Phelps.
"It makes so much sense, if you got spare shade, shout it out. Lets all do something to help those in need in these cooking temperatures."
In Swindon, the parish church, St Augustine of Canterbury, in Even Swindon, have been offering the church as a "cool down space".
Priest, Joel Sales, said they are using the church's cold temperature, what is normally a disadvantage, to their aid.
"We are opening up for anyone who wants to cool down, we've got plenty of refreshments and a big fan on, everyone is welcome."
Christchurch in Cheltenham has also been offering its space for those who might need a break from the heat.
With homeless people at high risk from the heat, charity, Somewhere To Go, has extended the opening hours of its shelter in Weston-super-Mare.
"Because they are trapped outside they face much greater risk of heat stroke," said shelter manager, Manic Kava.
"We are open till 18:00 BST today and tomorrow, so this should help vulnerable people on the streets to escape the hottest period of the day.
"We can feed them, they can wash, get clothing and access lots of refreshments. We are providing a safe space."
St Paul's Church in Southville, Bristol, is opening its crypt up to anyone wanting to escape the heat.
Rev Jacqui Kean said: "The current recommendation is to stay indoors, however for those who may be experiencing heat or loneliness in their homes, the church is a safe space for refreshment and socialising.
"Our crypt is not air conditioned but it is much cooler than being outside.
"We are exercising the ancient role of the church as a sanctuary - in this case to escape the heat or to engage with other people."
The church will be open from 10:00 BST - 16:00 BST on Monday and Tuesday, but there is no disabled access to its crypt.
The hot weather will continue on Tuesday - with overnight temperatures warned to be in the mid-20s - before cooling on Wednesday.
