Child seriously injured in collision on Bishport Avenue in Bristol
Published
A child has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.
Police responded to reports at 17.44 BST on 17 July following a collision between a child and a car on Bishport Avenue in Bristol.
The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "An investigation was carried out at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."
