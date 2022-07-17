Harbour porpoises spotted swimming in River Severn
Two harbour porpoises have been spotted swimming in the River Severn.
The porpoises, one of the smallest species of cetaceans, were first reported by people near Tewkesbury Weir on Saturday.
British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the animals had been seen along the river for more than 24 hours.
The rescue charity said it was important the creatures were not approached, particularly by watercraft, as they are easily stressed.
They said the mammals are sensitive to noise and that it is a criminal offence to disturb whales, dolphins, and porpoises.
A spokesperson for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said on Saturday: "There have been two harbour porpoises swimming in the River Severn today, originally reported as dolphins.
They thanked local police who attended the site alongside their medics, "as sadly public were seen trying to enter the water".
The spokesperson said in the case of the porpoises stranding, "we urge the public to contact BDMLR who will send trained medics to care for them.
"We will continue to monitor their behaviour for any changes as they hopefully make their way back out to sea."
