Coleford scrapyard fire: Seven fire engines battle blaze

Black smoke coming from behind housesBill Gayler
The smoke was rising due to a lack of wind

People are being advised to stay away from an area of Gloucestershire due to a fire.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said they are dealing with a large blaze at a scrapyard on New Dunn in Sling, Coleford.

They were alerted to it at 10:00 BST on Saturday and have seven fire engines in attendance.

The service said there was "black smoke" but that it was rising, "so there is no need for evacuation".

