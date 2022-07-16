Coleford scrapyard fire: Seven fire engines battle blaze
People are being advised to stay away from an area of Gloucestershire due to a fire.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said they are dealing with a large blaze at a scrapyard on New Dunn in Sling, Coleford.
They were alerted to it at 10:00 BST on Saturday and have seven fire engines in attendance.
The service said there was "black smoke" but that it was rising, "so there is no need for evacuation".
