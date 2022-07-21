Bristol's tube network plan risks collapse after delays
Plans for a city mass transit system are at "high risk" after long delays, according to a new report.
Bristol's mayor Marvin Rees initially said work would begin at the end of 2029 on rapid transit rail lines.
But Bristol City Council is now concerned the project could collapse and blames the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) for lack of support.
The costs for Bristol Underground are placed at about £4bn. Weca has yet to respond to a BBC request for comment.
Plans for a Bristol Underground first surfaced in 2017.
Mr Rees said early consultations on 19 different options for a mass transit system had already been delayed but should begin soon, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The most recent council corporate risk report stated: "Risk is still very high of failure to progress this project.
"Consultation has been proposed for some time, but not been agreed or taken forward by the combined authority."
The report said the lack of action had delayed the whole project.
It cited threat to investment as a potential outcomes if the scheme failed and also referred to the affect of long-term congestion, increased air pollution and reduced regional productivity.
Green Councillor Emma Edwards asked why the report included "no mitigation actions that we can take or should take" to reduce the risk of the project being pushed back.
Deputy mayor Craig Cheney placed the blame on the West of England Combined Authority, and a "frustrating lack of support".
He added that Bristol City Council's upcoming switch, to a committee-based model instead of a mayor-run model, could increase the risk of losing the funding for the mass transit system.
