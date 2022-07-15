Zac Betty: Family pays tribute to 'loving, caring' man
- Published
The family of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on his way to work say they are "absolutely heartbroken".
Police said Zac Betty, 24, of Knowle, Bristol, was walking beside Airport Road when he was hit by a grey Audi A3.
His family said: "There is a deep hole now in our heart."
A 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Mr Betty died at the scene of the accident, which happened at 21:56 BST on Sunday, 10 July.
"Our loving, caring and selfless son, brother, uncle and daddy - we are absolutely heartbroken. You were an amazing person to have around and you've made a massive impact," added the family.
"We all will love you forever and more."
A second man arrested in connection with the incident has now been released without charge.
The investigation into the collision continues and Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses, or for anyone who may have dashcam or other footage.
