Charges over car meet which left Bristol Downs 'shredded'
Dozens of motorists have been prosecution notices following car meets, including one that left the Bristol Downs "severely damaged".
On 12 June, police gave organisers of a car meet in Avonmouth "words of advice" over public safety.
But drivers moved on to the Downs where the damage was caused. Residents said it was "such a shame" to see the grass "totally shredded".
Police issued 17 notices of intended prosecutions for this meeting.
A further nine were issued for other meetings in the city.
Acting Ch Insp Andy Barry said: "We are not targeting car enthusiasts. What we are doing is taking action against motorists who unacceptably think it is fine to drive recklessly, risking their safety and that of pedestrians and other road users.
"I'm sure the public will welcome the action taken against these irresponsible drivers and anyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle either without the necessary insurance or that is not roadworthy.
"By penalising those who commit offences, we hope to send a strong message out that dangerous drivers are not welcome in Avon and Somerset."
