Hot weather warning as people head into the weekend
People are being urged to "stay cool and be aware of others in the heat" as they head out in the hot weather.
Extreme heat is forecast from Sunday to Tuesday with temperatures due to peak in excess of 35C (95F).
Organisers of the Bristol Harbour Festival have advised people to take "sensible measures" while enjoying the event.
Meanwhile the coastguard has also warned people of potential dangers as they seek places to cool off.
As the body gets hotter, blood vessels open up. This leads to lower blood pressure and makes the heart work harder to push the blood around the body.
Top tips for dealing with the heat include:
- Staying out of direct sunlight and taking breaks in the shade
- Applying sunscreen regularly, wearing loose fitting clothing and hats
- Using a refillable bottle and sipping water throughout the day to keep hydrated
- Avoiding sugary drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
- Bringing pets out of the heat and limiting the time young children spend in the sun
Thousands of people are expected to attend the Bristol Harbour Festival this weekend which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
To avoid overcrowding in shaded spaces, organisers said it would assess the site before it opens to the public.
Pontoon marshalls have also been made aware of the increased risk of people attempting to swim in the harbour.
Further south, the coastguard in Watchet said it had been briefed to expect increased numbers of visitors, not only to the coastline and beaches, but also to inland water courses including rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
A spokesman said: "We wish to remind anyone intending on entering the water to check the tide times, not to take risks, go to lifeguarded beaches if intending to swim, and not to wade out across the mud or soft sand to reach the water on the Bristol Channel.
"At Watchet Harbour and Watchet Marina and Minehead Harbour we ask anyone thinking to harbour jump to consider the risks, as unknown hazards can be present under the water, as well as the current which is present after high water has passed."
Increased patrols are expected to be out including Exmoor Search and Rescue Team giving safety advice relating to the moors and inland waters.
With both the Level 3 heat-health watch alert, and amber heat warning in place, Bristol Water said Cheddar Reservoir would temporarily close.
It said it had made the decision to suspend access to the car parks and permissive path around the reservoir from 10:00 BST on Sunday until 22:00 on Tuesday.
A spokesperson added: "With the extreme heat and very little shade around the reservoir's permissive path, we want everyone to stay safe.
"We know the water can look very tempting on hot days, but there are many hidden dangers and we don't want any extra pressure on the emergency services over what will already be a very busy few days for them."
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said earlier in the week they had 100 more calls last week than the week before because of the warm weather.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents and visitors to take extra care with an Amber wildfire warning in place, and the hot, dry conditions meaning that any fire could quickly spread.
Group manager Graham Kewley said: "We want people to enjoy the sunshine, but we do urge everyone to think about what they're doing and perhaps amend their plans to stay as safe as possible."
