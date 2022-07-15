Bristol: Conham River campaign to tackle sewage pollution
Campaigners are trying to address the growing problem of raw sewage pollution in a popular swimming spot.
Community group Conham Bathing has launched a petition to give Conham River Park, in Bristol, specialist bathing water status.
That would ensure the water quality is monitored and sources of harmful bacteria are investigated.
Bristol City Council refused to support the bid last month because of a by-law that prohibits swimming in the river.
"Entering the river presents a number of risks including cold water shock, boat strike, hazardous objects under the water, strong currents, and illness and infection," a spokesperson for Bristol City Council said.
The petition is calling for the council to support the group's efforts to clean up the river and to amend the by-law.
Campaigner, Eva Perrin, who is completing a PhD in water quality, said Conham Bathing Group had been testing the river as part of its campaign.
"There is a lot of pollution in there, and high levels of E-coli means it often fails to meet the water quality standards for safe swimming," she said.
"This is mostly because of raw sewage that is discharged directly into the rivers to avoid the systems overflowing during periods of heavy rain."
Wessex Water is responsible for water supply and sewage disposal in the South West.
A spokesperson from Wessex Water said: "They are investing £3m every month to improve storm overflows and reduce how often they operate."
"It's important to remember that there will always be bacteria in rivers, which can come from wildlife and agricultural run-off as well as regulated overflows and treated wastewater discharges."
'Enhance and Protect'
Conham Bathing Group has been preparing an application for Designated Bathing Water Status, however, it needs the permission of landowners Bristol City Council to submit it.
"With this status, the Environment Agency would implement improvement measures if the water is found to be of persistently poor quality," Ms Perrin added.
"We want to work towards enhancing and protecting the water quality, not only for public health but for the river and it's wildlife."
A spokesperson for the council said if the petition received 3,500 signatories or more it would then trigger the right to be debated by the Full Council.
