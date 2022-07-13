Bristol: Southmead Hospital declares power outage
- Published
A hospital has declared a "major incident" due to a partial power outage in one of their buildings.
Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, is currently diverting new patients to alternative emergency hospitals.
The power outage is affecting the Brunel building, where the hospital's emergency department is situated.
"We are asking members of public not to visit our emergency department," said a spokesperson for the hospital.
"Anyone needing urgent medical help should contact NHS 111."
