Redcatch Park mobile phone mast plan is scrapped
- Published
Unpopular plans to erect 77ft (23.5m) mobile phone mast in a city park have been scrapped.
The 5G mast was previously planned for Redcatch Park in Knowle, Bristol, sparking opposition from thousands of locals and also city councillors.
A decision on approving the mast was due to be taken this week by the Lands Tribunal, behind closed doors.
But the operator behind the plans has scrapped its proposal and will instead search for an alternative location.
Campaigners who fought the plans have welcomed the decision, as has the elected mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Sian Ellis-Thomas, of Residents Against the Mast, said: "We did it. I think we can be confident that a viable alternative outside the park will now be agreed in good time.
"It's a real demonstration of what can be achieved when a community comes together to speak truth to power and demand to be listened to."
Mr Rees said: "I welcome this decision. We will work constructively with operators to find a suitable alternative site. Thank you to all who campaigned."
Lost space fear
Operator Walden Communications, working with EE Limited and Hutchinson 3G, initially said the new mast was needed temporarily, after a nearby mast on top of the Friendship Inn pub was removed when it was converted into a Tesco.
But local campaigners feared the temporary measure would eventually be made permanent, taking up a huge space in the well-used park.
Earlier this month, before the mast plan was scrapped, councillors from each party voiced their concerns about how national rules give phone companies "sweeping emergency powers" to install phone masts.
During a Bristol City Council meeting on 5 July, Green councillor Ed Plowden claimed the legislation lets companies "sidestep local democracy".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk