A4174 Airport Road Bristol: Man dies after being hit by car
- Published
A man has died after being struck by a car as he walked to work in Bristol.
Police said they were called to reports a man in his 20s had been hit by a car while on the pavement beside the A4174 Airport Road at 21:56 BST on Sunday.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Another man was also arrested.
The road was closed in both directions between the turn-off for Creswicke Road and the junction with the A37 Wells Road. It reopened at 09:20 on Monday.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which involved a grey Audi A3.
The man died at the scene.
Both of the arrested men remain in custody.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk