Bristol Pride Day celebrations take place across the city
- Published
Celebrations have been taking place across Bristol for its Pride Day.
The city saw an LGBT+ celebration on Saturday, with a parade that marched through the city centre and the main Bristol Pride Festival at The Downs, in Clifton.
More than 40,000 people attended the festival, and Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen was the headline act.
A two-week programme of Pride celebrations led up to Saturday's main event.
