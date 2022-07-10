Bristol Pride Day celebrations take place across the city

A parade marched through the city centreRobertJCBrowne
A parade marched through the city centre

Celebrations have been taking place across Bristol for its Pride Day.

The city saw an LGBT+ celebration on Saturday, with a parade that marched through the city centre and the main Bristol Pride Festival at The Downs, in Clifton.

More than 40,000 people attended the festival, and Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen was the headline act.

A two-week programme of Pride celebrations led up to Saturday's main event.

Bristol Pride Festival saw more than 100 acts across five stages
The festival returned after a three-year break
Nick Whimster
The parade saw the city become a rainbow of colours
RobertJCBrowne
Hundreds flooded the streets to celebrate
More than 40,000 visited the free-to-attend festival
Katrina from Katrina And The Waves performed on the main stage
RobertJCBrowne
This year marked the 50th anniversary of Pride marches in the UK
Nick Whimster
The first Pride celebration in Bristol was held in 1977
RobertJCBrowne
The parade finished near the Lloyds Amphitheatre

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics