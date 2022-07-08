Bristol Kill The Bill Protest: Charly Pitman jailed for three years
Published
A 24-year-old woman has been jailed for three years after taking part in a riot after a Kill the Bill protest.
Judge Julian Lambert said Charly Pitman encouraged others to attack police in the violence that followed a march in Bristol.
She denied a charge of riot but was found guilty after a three-day trial.
Jurors were shown footage of Pitman acting aggressively towards officers outside a city police station, striking their shields and helmets.
The court heard her actions caused the officers and others to fear for their safety.
Judge Lambert said Pitman made a conscious decision not to leave the area.
He added jurors decided quickly there was "no basis for self-defence", which Pitman had claimed during the trial in April.
Pitman, of Brislington, is the 19th person to be jailed in connection with the riot on 21 March last year.
The disorder came after thousands of people gathered in Bristol to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Later in the day the protest turned violent outside Bridewell police station.
Avon and Somerset Police said those jailed so far for offences committed during the riot have received sentences with a combined total of 74 years and nine months.
