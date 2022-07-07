Images released over Ashton Gate criminal damage inquiry
Police investigating criminal damage at a football stadium have released images of men they would like to talk to.
Damage was caused to the toilets in the Atyeo Stand at Ashton Gate Stadium after Bristol City's match with Cardiff City on Saturday, 22 January.
Football officer PC Tom Williams said: "The damage caused left the facilities unusable and resulted in a substantial repair bill for the club.
Avon and Somerset Police has asked for help to identify those responsible.
PC Williams said the force suspected "multiple people were responsible for causing the damage and we continue to carry out enquiries to identify them".
"We're releasing images of four men we need the public's help to identify."
He said the images were not "of the best quality" but he hoped someone might be able to recognise the men and assist the police with information.
