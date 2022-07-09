Bristol Harbour Festival: Group sails to Bristol for mental health
Six young people have been chosen to take part in a sailing project to improve their mental health.
The charity Sailing Tectona will take the team from Plymouth on 9 July to Bristol on 15 July for the Bristol Harbourside Festival.
Organisers said they would sail a historic wooden Bristol Channel Pilot Cutter, called Olga, built in 1909.
Second mate Annabel Wills said she was excited to bring the boat, one of only two in existence, to the festival.
Miss Wills said the journey and experience would increase the young people's confidence and sense of leadership.
"We move and work around the elements and we have to accept change and go with it," she said.
"It shows the people that we work with who are struggling with their mental health or in recovery, that it's okay when things go wrong.
"All the while you're accompanied by seabirds, dolphins and the sounds of the sea."
Lucia Olmeda, 28, from London took part in a number of previous voyages on Olga while she was in recovery from addiction.
She said it opened her eyes "to how big the world really is".
"I didn't know what to expect.
"We got put into teams and given a bit of responsibility and encouraged to get out of our comfort zone.
"It made me feel like anything was possible. It was really magical, like I was always meant to be on a boat.
"I left with a feeling of awe and comradery.
"It was an amazing experience that's why I've started volunteering with them."
Miss Wills said people who were in recovery in Bristol would join the ship when it docked to help with tours on Olga at the Harbourside Festival.
"It's our first time working with the Harbourside Festival and hopefully we can make this an annual event," she added.
