West of England Council underspend to be held in reserves not spent on bus services
- Published
A spare £786,000 of unspent public money from the West of England will go towards reserves rather than services.
Despite many bus services facing closure the unspent money will be held in savings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Last month the region's council leaders agreed an emergency deal to save several bus routes.
Now council leaders have criticised the decision to save the underspend rather than use it to maintain bus services.
West of England mayor Dan Norris, whose regional authority will put the cash in reserves, suggested other councils could spend their own spare money on buses.
Emergency meeting
South Gloucestershire Council leader Toby Savage called for the cash surplus to be spent on supporting buses and protecting rural routes, rather than holding the money in reserves.
"Weca needs to strain every sinew to protect bus services," he told the meeting on 1 July.
"We agreed at our previous extraordinary meeting that we would leave no stone unturned as we sought to provide the maximum possible resources to be able to support our bus network in the face of very significant challenges."
Kevin Guy, council leader for Bath and North East Somerset, said: "We're putting £700,000 into a reserve pot for a rainy day, when we've got real issues to deal with today with rural connectivity and buses."
"Buses are at risk and yet Weca is sitting on literally millions of money in reserves."
The cost of running bus services is rising, as inflation increases the cost of fuel and salaries.
Several rural services in the West of England are at risk of closure because the income raised through fares is far less than the operational costs, resulting in a heavy burden on the taxpayer.
Last month at an emergency meeting, Mr Norris and the three council leaders thrashed out a last minute deal to find extra funding.
"The economy is in the worst place for 40 years, so we have a greater duty than ever before to ensure we keep reasonable reserves to cover the growing risks," Mr Norris said, speaking after the meeting.
North Somerset Council and each of the three West of England councils contributes millions of pounds per year for Weca's transport budget, including spending on buses.
Last year, Bath and North East Somerset paid £5m, Bristol paid £10m, South Gloucestershire paid £4m and North Somerset paid £1.7m.
