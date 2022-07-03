MP Danny Kruger says abortion comments were 'misunderstood'
A Tory MP criticised for remarks about abortion says he was misunderstood.
Wiltshire MP Danny Kruger was speaking in a Parliamentary debate about the US' abortion ban when he said he disagreed that pregnant women had an 'absolute right to bodily autonomy'.
In a new statement he said: "I do not wish to dictate what a woman should do with her own body, as has been claimed."
Around 400 people protested against his comments in his Devizes constituency.
The statement published on Mr Kruger's website said his remarks had triggered "an avalanche of abuse and misrepresentation online that is sadly redolent of the debate that has polarised the US for decades".
He explained that his position on abortion "reflects the status quo" and that he supported the 1967 Abortion Act.
Speaking in Parliament on 28 June the MP said he would "probably disagree" with other MPs on the subject of abortion.
"They think that women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy in this matter, whereas I think in the case of abortion that right is qualified by the fact that another body is involved.
"I don't understand why we are lecturing the United States on a judgment to return the power of decision over this political question to the states, to democratic decision-makers, rather than leaving it in the hands of the courts," he added.
Wiltshire protester Jemma said her MP's comments had made her feel "really sad".
"I had to go back and listen to what he said and read it and take it in and think about the implications of those kinds of conversations by our representatives in the House of Commons.
"We came out to say this isn't right, this isn't up for political debate," she added.
Mr Kruger said his comments were based on law, "which recognises that somewhere along the journey towards birth the foetus or baby acquires rights of its own".
He said all autonomy was "qualified", adding: "We are not absolutely free because we are not absolutely alone."
The MP said he opposed 'absolute autonomy' in the matter of abortion because it would mean no restrictions at all on the termination of "healthy, viable babies" up to nine months' gestation.
"I accept that MPs must take care to avoid being misunderstood on such a controversial and emotive issue.
"But I hope we can still allow the free expression of opinions, not least in Parliament, and a fair hearing for one another," he added.
