Bristol Galleries could be demolished in major revamp
- Published
A major city-centre shopping centre could be demolished in 2027.
The Galleries in Bristol could be replaced by new shops and green spaces under plans unveiled by Deeley Freed and LaSalle Investment Management.
Ideas include an open-air market and improved pedestrian links from nearby Castle Park.
Developers say the current reduction and footfall and increased vacancies in the centre present an opportunity for change.
They hope to convert 30% of the five acres of the city centre that The Galleries occupies into "high-quality public realm with new civic spaces".
A spokesperson from Deeley Freed said the plans could help reinvigorate Bristol's city centre.
"Footfall in the centre is down 35% from pre-pandemic levels," they said.
"A change in shopping patterns, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to a greater number of vacancies in the Galleries which has made the current centre's future increasingly challenged."
Proposals in the plans also include:
- Restaurants
- Shops
- Community facilities.
- Nightlife businesses
- Office space
- A hotel
- Affordable homes
- Student accommodation
Broadmead BID, an organisation in charge of the shopping centre, said: "Shops and shopping centres across the country have been struggling as they try to compete against online retailers and rising living costs, while at the same time trying to bounce back from the pandemic.
"We'd encourage people to get involved in the consultation as it's in all our interests to get this important opportunity right."
A public consultation on the plans is due to start on 13 July.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk