Bristol Kill the Bill riot: Woman admits violent disorder
- Published
A 21-year-old woman has admitted a charge of violent disorder in connection with a riot that took place following a Kill the Bill protest.
Rose Lazarus, of Salisbury, Wiltshire, appeared at Bristol Crown Court where she was released on bail.
She will return to court on 8 August for sentencing.
The riot came after thousands of people gathered in Bristol on 21 March last year to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Later in the day the protest turned violent outside Bridewell police station.
A total of 18 people have been jailed so far for offences committed during the riot.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.