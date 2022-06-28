Bristol's night-life is 'spearheading' Covid recovery
- Published
A city's nightlife is "spearheading" the recovery from the pandemic, councillors heard.
Bristol City Council's night-time economy advisor Carly Heath said £45.5million was spent at night in the city centre's BS1 postcode over the past six months.
The data is from Bristol city centre BID (Business Improvement District), and show's Visa card spend only.
"This is a significant amount of revenue coming in," said Ms Heath.
"Sixty-seven per cent of this spend was in restaurants, bars, clubs, leisure and entertainment, so the core heart of the night-time economy."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she told a Bristol City Council in a meeting on 16 June 16 that about 25 per cent of the total economy of the BS1 postcode was from income generated between 18:00 BST and 06:00 BST.
Earlier this month Bristol city centre won a Purple Flag award for the 12th year in a row.
The award, given by the Association of Town Centre Management, looks at categories such as safety, diversity, vibrancy, cleanliness and accessibility on behalf of visitors to urban areas.
